Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hooray for celebrating bicycling and families with the color photo of a couple “Cruising with the keiki” (Star-Advertiser, March 1) on Hotel Street. Read more

Hooray for celebrating bicycling and families with the color photo of a couple “Cruising with the keiki” (Star-Advertiser, March 1) on Hotel Street.

But I wish an editor had vetted these photos for:

>> Legality: Per Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) 291C-150, a “person under sixteen years of age … who rides upon a bicycle while in a restraining seat ”… must be “wearing a properly fitted and fastened bicycle helmet.” Unfortunately, the helmetless adults missed an opportunity to model legal behavior and enforce it for the helmetless keiki.

>> Safety: Per HRS 291C-145, “Persons riding bicycles upon a roadway shall ride in single file … ” Our couple is riding abreast and, while not illegal, is not best practice.

Let’s celebrate car-free lifestyles, exploring Chinatown, micro-mobility and family togetherness, but let’s ensure our images model this at its best.

Eric McCutcheon

Wilhelmina Rise

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter