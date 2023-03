Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Public Safety last week called it “Operation Paper Shredder,” yielding five arrests in three cases of drugs smuggled into correctional facilities here. In one, a letter was mailed with methamphetamine inside, but in two cases the suspects soaked drugs in the paper itself. They are facing Class B felony charges.

Try Googling “drug-soaked paper,” and stories about inmates getting contraband that way are all over the place. Not such a clever trick, if the agents are all aware.