comscore Amendment needed for overnight camping on ag land, high court rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Amendment needed for overnight camping on ag land, high court rules

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

The state Land Use Commission prevailed Friday in a Hawaii Supreme Court case regarding a special permit for overnight camping on prime agricultural land. Read more

Previous Story
Debt shuts down Hawaiian Isles water, coffee companies

Scroll Up