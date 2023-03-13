comscore Hawaii jobless rates higher than reported | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii jobless rates higher than reported

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate toward the end of 2022 actually was higher than previously reported. Read more

Previous Story
Debt shuts down Hawaiian Isles water, coffee companies

Scroll Up