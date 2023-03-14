comscore WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivers State of the City address | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivers State of the City address

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 am
  • Video by the Honolulu Mayor's Office

  Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is delivering his third State of the City address today at 11 a.m. at the Mission Memorial Auditorium on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds next to Honolulu Hale.

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is delivering his third State of the City address today at 11 a.m. at the Mission Memorial Auditorium on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds next to Honolulu Hale.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.

——

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is delivering his third State of the City address today at 11 a.m. at the Mission Memorial Auditorium on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds next to Honolulu Hale.

Doors will close at 10:45 a.m. and all attendees will be asked to be seated at that time.

Watch the livestream video above.

Looking Back

