WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivers State of the City address

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.
——
Mayor Rick Blangiardi is delivering his third State of the City address today at 11 a.m. at the Mission Memorial Auditorium on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds next to Honolulu Hale.
Doors will close at 10:45 a.m. and all attendees will be asked to be seated at that time.
Watch the livestream video above.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.