Column: Military remains too quiet about plans for Red Hill future
- By (ret.) Col. Ann Wright
-
Today
- Updated 6:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY U.S. ARMY
Workers relocated contaminated soil in December, part of a hazardous-material spill operation at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree