comscore Letter: High-rise construction disturbs senior living | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: High-rise construction disturbs senior living

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Pono, or living right, is gone forever. I live in Kakaako and a 40-plus-story condominium tower is being built right next door on Keawe Street. I live in the Pohulani Senior Living Apartments on Coral Street and did not know this was coming. Read more

Previous Story
Column: OIP works hard to ensure timely access to records, meetings

Scroll Up