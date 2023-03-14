Editorial | Letters Letter: High-rise construction disturbs senior living Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Pono, or living right, is gone forever. I live in Kakaako and a 40-plus-story condominium tower is being built right next door on Keawe Street. I live in the Pohulani Senior Living Apartments on Coral Street and did not know this was coming. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Pono, or living right, is gone forever. I live in Kakaako and a 40-plus-story condominium tower is being built right next door on Keawe Street. I live in the Pohulani Senior Living Apartments on Coral Street and did not know this was coming. We were told about the good things: We would have a pocket park next door, our driveway would be improved, and so on. What we were not told was, “We will take away a lot of your view and an ample amount of afternoon sunshine, and your peace will be disturbed for 5-1/2 days a week.” We had to find out for ourselves. Pohulani is a low-income senior residence and, under new ownership, our building was renovated, for which most of us were grateful. But I had neighbors already with health concerns and some passed due to the stress. It seems to me that the developers don’t give a damn about the people they are building close to, so I want to know: Where has pono gone? Daci Armstrong Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: OIP works hard to ensure timely access to records, meetings