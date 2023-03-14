comscore Letter: Pedestrians should follow basic safety rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Pedestrians should follow basic safety rules

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Pedestrians and government officials must acknowledge the “Lug Nut Rule” — he who has the most lug nuts rules. Read more

Previous Story
Column: OIP works hard to ensure timely access to records, meetings

Scroll Up