Letter: Use UH field instead of building new stadium

Instead of building a new Aloha Stadium, why don't we continue the University of Hawaii football games at the Clarence T. C. Ching Complex?

The lower capacity of the latter could be made up with higher ticket prices. It's on campus, so it would be convenient to the students who would pay a discounted amount. By saving $500 million, more money would be available for academic endeavors.

Doug Maier
McCully-Moiliili