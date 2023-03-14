comscore Editorial: Speed up closure of isle cesspools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Speed up closure of isle cesspools

  • Today
  • Updated 6:35 p.m.

Starting Wednesday, the Hawaii Department of Health will start taking applications for a new grant program intended to nudge a needed environmental overhaul: eliminating an excess of cesspools. It’s been lagging, and that remains a threat to island water quality. Read more

