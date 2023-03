Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ann Yoshida is amazed that one of the simplest desserts is the most popular. Her nobake Oh Henry! bars combine chocolate and peanuts with the crispiness of Special K cereal. This Nuuanu and Chicago resident says she has made them at least 500 times because people like the flavor.

Similar to Rice Krispie Treats, cereal is mixed with melted sugar and corn syrup as a binder. Peanut butter adds more flavor, then it is topped with melted Hershey milk chocolate and crunchy roasted peanuts. Ann says the recipe is very flexible, as she has used crunchy peanut butter instead of creamy, Rice Krispies instead of Special K, and dark chocolate instead of milk or chocolate chips. All versions were a success. For those sensitive to peanuts, substitute almond butter and toasted almonds. Ann’s husband, Mike Hummel, and grown children, Will and Amelia, still ask for these Oh Henry! bars. Ann says these bars will not crumble when you put them in the mail.

In some parts of the country, they are called peanut butter Rice Krispie bars or Scotcheroos (when you also add melted butterscotch). Whatever you call them, the bars are filled with old-fashioned deliciousness. The hardest part is waiting for the chocolate to cool.

Ann Yoshida’s Oh Henry! Bars

Ingredients:

• softened butter to grease a 9-by-13-inch pan

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 cup corn syrup

• 1 cup creamy peanut butter, substitute chunky

• 6 cups Special K cereal, substitute Rice Krispies

• (6 quantity) 1.55-ounce Hershey milk chocolate bars, substitute dark

• 1/2 cup roasted peanuts, crushed, substitute any nut

Directions:

Butter a 9-by-13-inch pan. In a pot, heat sugar and corn syrup on stove over medium heat until melted and slightly bubbly, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add peanut butter. When well mixed, pour over Special K in a large bowl. Mix well and put in the buttered pan. Press flat.

Put chocolate in bowl and microwave until liquid, about 1 minute. Pour on cereal and spread evenly.

Crush peanuts and sprinkle on top. Set chocolate by cooling on counter for a few hours or put in refrigerator or freezer for 30 minutes. Cut into squares or rectangles and enjoy.

Makes about 24 bars.

