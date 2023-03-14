Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On St. Patrick’s Day, bars are usually abuzz with activity. If you’re looking for some amazing bar eats, check out the following spots, which go beyond an extensive liquor selection to showcase gourmet finds.

Murphy’s Bar & Grill

Chinatown-based Murphy’s Bar & Grill (2 Merchant St.) is an old-fashioned Irish pub known for its lively atmosphere and Irish fare like corned beef and cabbage, Gaelic steak, fish and chips and shepherd’s pie. The latter is a traditional pie made with roasted lamb and vegetables, and topped with mashed potatoes.

Be sure to check out the weekly specials, too. Previous specials include Italian pork chops, meatloaf and sweet potato-crusted salmon.

Call 808-531-0422 or go online to murphyshawaii.com.

Lokahi Brewing Co.

Lokahi Brewing Co. (1160 S. King St.) is known for its draft beers like Boone’s Black IPA, Pray for Surf IPA and Precision Radio Pilsner.

Popular dishes include chicken wings marinated in seasoned buttermilk; bacon and blue cheese sliders; nacho fries with chorizo; and bacon and mushroom sliders with garlic truffle butter. The latter features two free-range grass-fed beef sliders topped with colby jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on brioche buns.

The biz also features a weekend brunch menu with dishes like huevos rancheros, hangover breakfast sliders, guava sweet bread French toast and mochi sweet waffles with fresh fruits.

Call 808-866-8323.

Osoyami Bar & Grill

Osoyami Bar & Grill (1820 Algaroba St.) offers a variety of mouthwatering burgers, loaded tater tots and fries, but this bar also has a vegan menu. The vegan-friendly selection includes vegan crispy chicken sandwich (made with a vegan chicken patty), vegan mushroom burger, vegan pokechos (vegan spicy ahi poke over wonton chips) and more.

Popular dishes include tater tot nachos, fried chicken wings and Parmesan pepperoni fries. The latter is an appetizing medley of garlic, Parmesan and crispy pepperoni.

Call 808-200-0514 or go online to osoyami-bar-and-grill.square.site.

Pitch Sports Bar

Pitch Sports Bar (685 Auahi St. Ste. 216/217) is a popular destination to watch the big game. Beyond its house cocktails, shochu, beers and spirits, this sports bar offers an extensive food menu with entrées, salads, sushi and sashimi. Popular dishes include ginger sauce fried rice, pork chops, steak and shrimp scampi. Pitch Sports Bar also launched sourdough bread bowl entrées, ranging from mentaiko pasta and marinara to cioppino and chicken Alfredo. Diners can also order off the sushi menu.

Take advantage of happy hour 2:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Call 808-379-2550 or visit pitchsportsbar.com.

Smith & Kings

Smith & Kings (69 N. King St.) is known for its craft cocktails, weekend brunch and elevated pub fare. Signature dishes from the dinner menu include lobster poutine (fries topped with lobster, mozzarella bechamel, shaved Parmesan and green onions), traditional chicken wings (honey mustard, buffalo hot, honey hot or barbecue), Cubano sliders, lobster mac and cheese, and the bacon jam burger. The latter features a brioche bun with local ground beef, caramelized onions, bacon jam and Vermont aged cheddar cheese.

Meanwhile, brunch specialties include breakfast poutine — complete with brown gravy, bacon and sunny side-up egg — pork belly Benedict, and the Mac Daddy, a creamy combo of elbow pasta, five-cheese bechamel, buttermilk fried chicken and green onions.

Call 808-744-5772 or visit thesmithandkings.com.

Skull & Crown Trading Co.

This tiki-inspired bar (62 N. Hotel St.) is known for its signature cocktails like the Skull & Crown — complete with a flaming presentation — Maunakea Mai Tai and Crystal Skull. However, the Chinatown bar recently revamped its food menu.

Popular dishes include honey walnut calamari (a twist on honey walnut shrimp), chicken skewers, potato tornado (spiral-cut potato dusted with house spices), smoked fish Rangoon, beef empanadas, and grilled cheese shrimp toast. The latter features shrimp salad with housemade XO sauce and melted Havarti cheese between slices of Wallflour sesame sourdough.

Call 808-372-0620 or visit skullandcrowntrading.com.

Pint + Jigger

Now located in the lobby level of Ala Moana Honolulu by Mantra, PINT + JIGGER (410 Atkinson Drive) is known for its handcrafted cocktails, including an entire section of old fashioned libations.

Popular eats include the PINT + JIGGER stout burger — served with beer cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce, pickle and french fries — whiskey flambéed mushrooms, Frick’n Chicken sammie and beer-battered fish and chips.

The business also offers a weekend brunch with dishes like breakfast chimichanga, P+J breakfast sammie and Monte Cristo.

Call 808-744-9593 or visit pintandjigger.com.