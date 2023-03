Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Craving desserts? Check out these new treats (and some of them are dairy-free).

Salty-sweet treats

Known for its dairy-free, plant-based ice cream made with organic ingredients, Niu Soft Serve Parlour (2320 S. King St.) recently launched several new sundaes. If you want a salty-sweet treat, try Foodiekake ($8.75), which includes your choice of soft serve topped with furikake, Niu condensed “milk” and mochi balls. If you want something more indulgent, go for Kanaks ($8.75), which features your choice of soft serve topped with vegan malted milk, organic peanut butter and chocolate sauce.

Call 808-436-3739 or visit niusoftserve.com.

Mint to be

For the month of March, Milky Cereal Bar (91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy.) is featuring two specials. “Be My Lucky Charm” (mini $7, regular $8) features white chocolate chip matcha cookie ice cream mixed with Lucky Charms cereal and is topped with marshmallow drizzle, whipped cream and a white chocolate chip matcha cookie. Meanwhile, “Mint to Be” (mini $9, regular $10) is double chocolate chip mint Oreo cookie ice cream mixed with Cocoa Pebbles, and is topped with chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and double chocolate chip mint Oreo cookies.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@milky.hawaii).

Shake it up

Kawaii Ice Wave (377 Keahole St.), known for its ice waves, halo halo and soft-serve sundaes, recently opened its second location in Hawaii Kai. The dessert shop just launched new milkshakes (starting at $8.50) exclusive to the Hawaii Kai store.

Choose from cookies and cream — a combo of dairy-free vanilla soft serve, crushed Oreo cookies, milk and a condensed milk rim — or ube Oreo. The latter features ube-Oreo soft serve swirl, milk, crushed Oreo cookies and a condensed milk rim. Dairy-free soft serve ($6) is also available in flavors like ube-vanilla swirl, strawberry, ube, vanilla and strawberry-vanilla swirl.

Call 808-725-0651 or follow the biz on Instagram (@kawaii_icewave).