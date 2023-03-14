Go Fish
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
March 14, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Fish and chips ($18.50) features cod fish and fries served with malt vinegar
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Fish and chips ($13)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Beer batter auction fish ($24), served with french fries and house remoulade
-
PHOTO COURTESY MOKU KITCHEN
Fish and chips ($22) comprises locally caught mahi mahi, tempura batter, hand cut chips and malt vinegar aioli
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree