Besides corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips are traditional St. Patrick’s Day fare. If you’re craving this crispy entrée, check out the following spots.

Murphy’s Bar and Grill

Located in downtown Honolulu, this old-fashioned Irish pub is home to dishes like “Irish nachos” ($16) — potato skins with cabbage, corned beef, horseradish cheddar cheese and sour cream — corned beef and cabbage ($22.50) and Gaelic steak ($29), a New York steak topped with green peppercorn sauce.

The restaurant’s fish and chips ($18.50) is one of its signature entrées and features cod and fries served with malt vinegar.

Murphy’s Bar And Grill

2 Merchant St., Honolulu

808-531-0422

murphyshawaii.com

Instagram: @murphyshawaii

Kiwi Style Fish and Chips

With locations in both Brisbane and Hawaii, Kiwi Style Fish and Chips offers local fish coated in its signature crispy batter. The business’s seafood menu includes fish cocktails (three for $8), calamari (six for $6), grilled shrimp skewers (three for $7) and more.

Fish and chips ($13) is the signature entrée, but customers can also opt for the popular Kiwi fish burger ($12).

Kiwi Style Fish And Chips

Hukilau Marketplace

55-370 Kamehameha Hwy., Laie

kiwistylefishandchips.com

Instagram: @kiwistylefishandchips

Nami Kaze Hawaii

Known for its Japanese-American cuisine, Nami Kaze Hawaii is especially popular for brunch. The brunch menu offers choices like custard French toast with mango lime coulis ($22), mentaiko omelet ($22) and shrimp toast Benedict ($23).

Be sure to check out specials like the beer-batter auction fish ($24), served with french fries and house remoulade. The fish changes due to availability, and ahi belly was featured during a recent visit.

Nami Kaze Hawaii

1135 N. Nimitz Hwy., Honolulu

808-888-6264

namikaze.com

Instagram: @namikaze.hi

Moku Kitchen

Moku Kitchen is known for sourcing local and organic produce, as well as supporting sustainable ranching and farming. Popular dishes include hand-tossed pizzas — ranging from margherita ($18) to Hamakua wild mushroom ($20) — steak frites ($37) and fresh-caught fish tacos ($23).

The fish and chips ($22) entrée is a customer favorite and comprises locally caught mahi mahi, tempura batter, hand-cut chips and malt vinegar aioli. The malt vinegar aioli and ketchup are made in-house, along with the cut fries.

Moku Kitchen

Salt at Our Kakaako

660 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

808-591-6658

mokukitchen.com

Instagram: @mokukitchen