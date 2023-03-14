Making the most of mollusks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Can’t beat these bivalves A half-dozen oysters of the day and chef’s choice mollusks at Oyster Hale by Crush recently featured frilly-shelled Puget Sound Wildcat Coves and creamy Taylor Shellfish Virginicas.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Oysters dynamite ($18) baked on the half shell is served with spicy mayo and cheese.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Recent dessert options included a Japanese-style soufflé cheesecake ($7) and panna cotta ($8) — both accompanied by a strawberry compote.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Scallop carpaccio ($18) with yuzukosho and ponzu sauce is finished with sweet onions and tobiko.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Oyster Hale by Crush’s spicy oyster special is served on a sizzling platter ($20) and seasoned with cayenne and paprika.