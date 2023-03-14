comscore Making the most of mollusks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Making the most of mollusks

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:23 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Can’t beat these bivalves A half-dozen oysters of the day and chef’s choice mollusks at Oyster Hale by Crush recently featured frilly-shelled Puget Sound Wildcat Coves and creamy Taylor Shellfish Virginicas.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Oysters dynamite ($18) baked on the half shell is served with spicy mayo and cheese.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Recent dessert options included a Japanese-style soufflé cheesecake ($7) and panna cotta ($8) — both accompanied by a strawberry compote.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Scallop carpaccio ($18) with yuzukosho and ponzu sauce is finished with sweet onions and tobiko.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Oyster Hale by Crush’s spicy oyster special is served on a sizzling platter ($20) and seasoned with cayenne and paprika.

There is no indifference when it comes to oysters. People love them or hate them. Read more

Previous Story
Go Fish
Next Story
Oodles of noodles

Scroll Up