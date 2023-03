Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sometimes called Singapore noodles, chow mei fun is a homestyle dish made with thin rice noodles, also called rice vermicelli.

Most of the effort here is in slicing the veggies, which can be any mix that pleases you. To speed things up, use a prepared chop suey mix, or choose veggies that require minimal prep, such as bean sprouts.

Once you’ve got everything lined up, it’s a simple matter of a quick stir-fry.

Chow Mei Fun

Ingredients:

• 1 (6.75-ounce) package rice noodles

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 3 cloves garlic, sliced

• 2 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced

• 2 cups sliced cabbage

• 1/2 cup dry wood ear fungus, hydrated in hot water

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon chile pepper powder

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• basil leaves, for garnish

Directions:

Soak noodles in warm water; let sit about 20 minutes as you prepare your other ingredients. Drain well.

Heat oil in wok or large skillet.

Add garlic and stir-fry until fragrant. Add carrots; stir-fry until beginning to soften, 2-3 minutes. Add cabbage; stir-fry until tender.

Stir in fungus, then seasonings. Add noodles and toss. Mixture will be dry, but if it seems too dry, add up to 1/4 cup water. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve garnished with a sprinkle of basil leaves.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 200 calories, 5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 2 g ~ ber, 4 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.