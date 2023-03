Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Japanese-style cake shop kulu kulu offers new desserts inspired by sakura (cherry blossom). These delicious treats include (pictured from left) sakura matcha mousse, sakura tiramisu and sakura butter cake — which will be available in-store through March.

The sakura matcha mousse ($6.25) is filled with a strawberry jelly center, while the sakura tiramisu ($6.25) is topped with azuki cream and a salted sakura petal. Lastly, the sakura butter cake ($6) boasts layers of sakura butter cream and strawberry jam.

In addition, kulu kulu features its sakura jelly latte ($5.95) and sakura soft serve ($5.50). Patrons also have the option of a vanilla and sakura twist soft serve — sold exclusively at its Royal Hawaiian Center location.

Visit kulukulucake.com.

National Noodle Month

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto has recently added signature items to his Momosan Waikiki menu to celebrate National Noodle Month. The restaurant’s Momosan spicy tan-tan (pictured) highlights a medley of Japan-Malaysian fusion flavors, including spicy red curry broth, miso ground pork, cilantro and aji-tama.

Additional items include tonkotsu, which combines pork broth, pork chashu, mushroom takana and aji-tama; Tokyo chicken that is steamed with menma, mushroom and aji-tama; spicy dan-dan, which includes sesame chile sauce, miso ground pork, kale and aji-tama; and veggie miso, a spicy mixture of tomato, kale, corn, shiitake mushroom, tofu and lettuce.

Visit momosanwaikiki.com for more info.

Feeling lucky?

Celebrate this month with Koloa Rum Co. and its island-inspired, rum-infused recipes for St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) and National Cocktail Day (March 24).

Wake up feeling lucky with some Irish rum coffee, which mixes Koloa Kauai Coffee rum, Irish whisky, freshly brewed coffee and brown sugar cubes, topped with light whipped cream, and garnished with nutmeg and cocoa powder. What better meal is there to accompany this drink than Koloa Rum’s Irish coffee French toast? This dish only takes 15 minutes to prepare, but will leave your whole day feeling magically delicious.

Next, share the aloha spirit and cheers with loved ones with a round of Koloa Rum’s pot of gold mimosas, which combines Blue Curaçao, orange juice, Champagne and Koloa Kauai Gold Rum. Meanwhile, the buttered rummy is the perfect drink to warm up with as Koloa Kauai cacao, spice-flavored rums and butter is added to a tempered mug with hot water.

See more at koloarum.com.

Good night, sleep tight

Hawaii is ranked No.1 as the most sleep-deprived state according to the National Sleep Foundation. Local business leaders came together to help find a remedy that will lay that issue to rest.

Byron Goo, Tea Chest Hawaii founder, in collaboration with Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Kimié Miner, Noho Home owner Jalene Kanani, Water Publishing and independent dōTERRRA representative Lauren Goo, is increase awareness and making a difference during National Sleep Awareness Week (March 12-18) with the Moe Moe Better Sleep Giveaway.

The prize pack — valued at $650 — includes new bedding by Noho Home; Miner’s Award-winning Hawaiian Lullaby album; aromatherapy by dōTERRRA Essential Oils; books by Watermark Publishing and local authors Jane Marshall Goodsill and Jim Loomis to read before bed; and a year’s supply of Hawaiian Natural Tea’s Mahina and Nanea blends, created specifically for better sleep and stress relief.

Enter online at teachest.com/pages/better-sleep-giveaway.