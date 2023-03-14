comscore Waikiki’s new ice cream shop | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Waikiki’s new ice cream shop

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • March 14, 2023

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Pine-‘apple’ of my eye The pineapple smoothie ($15) is a customer favorite.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Mochi ice cream bites ($9.99)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Broke Folks owner James Brown with a pineapple smoothie.

There’s a new ice cream shop in Waikiki. When that dessert craving kicks in, keep your eyes peeled for Broke Folks Ice Cream Truck, which opened in February. Read more

Previous Story
The juicy secret to good ribs
Next Story
Sweet sakura

Scroll Up