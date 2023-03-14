Waikiki’s new ice cream shop

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s a new ice cream shop in Waikiki. When that dessert craving kicks in, keep your eyes peeled for Broke Folks Ice Cream Truck, which opened in February.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the biz — originally called Broke Folks Truck — used to be located on Kapiolani Avenue, according to business owner James Brown.

“We started the Broke Folks Truck during COVID-19 to feed the hungry people on the island and the homeless that weren’t able to eat during the pandemic,” he says. “We’d have cheap meals and cheap treats for people to afford. We shut down our original location a year and a half ago, and we’ve been working hard trying to find the perfect spot for food trucks and entertainment.

“We partnered up with Ohana Hale and Cruising Town (the entertainment company) to provide live music and food trucks in Waikiki,” he adds. “Since we’re now in Waikiki and close to the beach, I decided to turn Broke Folks Truck into an ice cream truck.”

Previously, Broke Folks Truck’s menu featured smashburgers and tacos. Now, you’ll find frozen desserts like pineapple smoothies ($15), mochi ice cream bites and assorted ice cream bars ($4.25 each).

“I’m an ice cream guy, so I wanted to have all the Polynesian ice cream flavors available for our tourists and residents here in Waikiki to experience,” Brown says.

When it comes to signature treats, Brown recommends the Afakasi shake ($8.50), which features a brownie-ube flavor.

“You can use a spoon or a big straw for that one,” he says. “Our pineapple smoothie is also popular.”

Other dessert options include flavored Fizzes ($7.50) — Melona, mango pineapple and ube coconut — and mochi ice cream bites (six for $9.99).

There’s a parking lot available for food truck customers (entrance off of Pau Street), per Brown.

“We have a lot of broke folks here and we are broke folks as well,” he says. “We just want to help people to stay happy and stay joyful. There’s going to be better days ahead of us.”

Broke Folks Ice Cream Truck is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@brokefolkstruck).

Broke Folks Ice Cream Truck

1958 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-724-5706

Instagram: @brokefolkstruck

How to order: In person or via phone

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted