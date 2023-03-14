comscore Hawaiian Air a major player in state economy, report shows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Air a major player in state economy, report shows

  By Allison Schaefers
  2023-03-14
  

Hawaiian Airlines in 2022 wasn’t even back to pre-COVID-19 performance levels and still was associated directly and indirectly with more than $10 billion worth of economic activity in Hawaii — 11% of the state’s gross domestic product, according to an independent report by ICF, a global consulting services company commissioned by the airline to assess its economic impact in Hawaii. Read more

