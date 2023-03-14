Murder investigation underway after body found in burned-up car
Honolulu police arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the second degree this morning after officers found the body of a woman in a burning car in the parking lot of Mililani High School.
Police were at the Mililani High School parking lot Monday after a car fire was reported and a body was discovered in the car.
