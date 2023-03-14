comscore Tech View: Softphones for business offer several key benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Softphones for business offer several key benefits

  • By Robert Uyehara
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

A softphone is an app that enables users to make and receive phone calls over the internet using a computer or mobile device, instead of traditional landlines or mobile networks. Read more

