Traffic victims’ survivors push for new laws to make Hawaii’s streets safe

  Chevy Saniatan's teenage daughter Sara Yara died in February after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she was crossing the street.

    Chevy Saniatan’s teenage daughter Sara Yara died in February after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she was crossing the street.

  Family members who lost loved ones to traffic violence spoke Monday at a rally at the state Capitol to promote safer streets. At top, Noni Reelitz-Ubay held a sign at the rally.

    Family members who lost loved ones to traffic violence spoke Monday at a rally at the state Capitol to promote safer streets. At top, Noni Reelitz-Ubay held a sign at the rally.

  Ed Werner held a "Speed kills" sign as he spoke about his son, Kaulana Werner, killed in April 2016 by a hit-and-run driver.

    Ed Werner held a “Speed kills” sign as he spoke about his son, Kaulana Werner, killed in April 2016 by a hit-and-run driver.

  Nichola Manago lost his brother Zachary Manago, who was killed in 2010 by a hit-and-run drunken driver.

    Nichola Manago lost his brother Zachary Manago, who was killed in 2010 by a hit-and-run drunken driver.

In the wake of February’s death of a 16-year-old McKinley High School student killed in a crosswalk, lawmakers, advocates for safer streets and families of victims of traffic fatalities gathered Monday at the state Capitol to advocate for new laws. Read more

