Traffic victims’ survivors push for new laws to make Hawaii’s streets safe
- By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:09 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chevy Saniatan’s teenage daughter Sara Yara died in February after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she was crossing the street.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Family members who lost loved ones to traffic violence spoke Monday at a rally at the state Capitol to promote safer streets. At top, Noni Reelitz-Ubay held a sign at the rally.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ed Werner held a “Speed kills” sign as he spoke about his son, Kaulana Werner, killed in April 2016 by a hit-and-run driver.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nichola Manago lost his brother Zachary Manago, who was killed in 2010 by a hit-and-run drunken driver.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree