Hawaii News

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono concerned about lack of missile defense for Hawaii

  By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono wants answers from military leaders about missile defense in the islands amid rising tensions in the Pacific, asking senior military brass about the Pentagon’s strategy for defending Hawaii. Read more

