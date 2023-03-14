comscore Rainbow Wahine’s NCAA basketball game time set | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine’s NCAA basketball game time set

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament game at LSU is scheduled to tip off at 11:30 a.m. on Friday in Baton Rouge, La. Read more

