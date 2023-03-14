Rainbow Wahine’s NCAA basketball game time set

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament game at LSU is scheduled to tip off at 11:30 a.m. on Friday in Baton Rouge, La. Read more

The game times for the tournament were updated on Monday and the UH-LSU game is slotted to be televised on ESPN2 with radio coverage on KKEA (1420-AM, 92.7-FM).

The Rainbow Wahine (18-14) remained in the Las Vegas area after capturing their second straight Big West Tournament title on Saturday. UH is the 14th seed in the Greenville 2 Regional and the Wahine are scheduled to leave for Louisiana today in advance of Friday’s game against the third-seeded Tigers (28-2) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Igiede, Oglivie at USA Volleyball camp

University of Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede and Stanford libero Elena Oglivie, an ‘Iolani graduate, are among 18 collegiate players training with the U.S. Women’s National Team this week in Anaheim, Calif.

Igiede trained with the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team last summer and was invited back for the Spring Training Camp at the Anaheim National Team Training Center.

Igiede was an AVCA third-team All-American and Big West Player of the Year last fall and is among five middle blockers invited to the camp.

Oglivie was an AVCA All-America honorable mention pick and was named the Pac-12 Libero of the Year.

Glagau, Van Sickle earn Big West award

A perfect run through the Heineken Queen’s Cup earned Hawaii’s Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle the Big West Pairs Team of the Week award on Monday.

Glagau and Van Sickle earned the honor for the fifth time overall after going 5-0 while playing on the No. 1 court for the ninth-ranked BeachBows. They earned the clinching point against No. 11 Cal with a 21-11, 17-21, 15-13 win in the tournament finale on Sunday.

Glagau was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and is 11-1 this season with Van Sickle.

The BeachBows (12-3) take a 10-match winning streak into a matchups today against Nebraska at 9 a.m. and Texas at 6:30 p.m. at the Ching Complex.

Second softball honor for Campbell-Pua

Hawaii pitcher Key-annah Campbell-Pua was named the Big West Freshman of the Week for the second time this season on Monday.

Campbell-Pua went 2-1 in the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic with a 1.45 earned-run average and nine strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings.

Campbell-Pua (6-3, 2.25) allowed one hit and faced the minimum in a five-inning win over Niagara last Thursday. She also picked up a complete-game win over Iowa State on Saturday and took a loss in relief in a rematch with the Cyclones on Sunday.

UH (16-9) faces Niagara today at 2 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium and opens Big West play on Friday against UC Santa Barbara.