Saint Louis No. 1 in baseball top 10 after rugged ILH gauntlet

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week. Read more

Saint Louis is No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week.

In the gauntlet know as the Interscholastic League of Honolulu, regression to the mean is the norm. The Crusaders opened league play with wins over then-No. 1 Kamehameha and Punahou. Saint Louis then lost at Mid-Pacific on Saturday.

That was good news for second-ranked MPI, which had lost to Maryknoll and Kamehameha earlier in the week. In essence, Saint Louis, ranked No. 3 last week, and Kamehameha switched places. The Warriors dropped from No. 1 after losing to Saint Louis and ‘Iolani, sandwiching a win over Mid-Pacific in between.

Saint Louis collected seven first-place votes. ‘Iolani garnered two first-place votes and moved up two spots to No. 2.

Maryknoll landed in the Top 10 at No. 7 after a win over Mid-Pacific. The Spartans lost to Pac-Five, 6-5, but that did not deter the panel of coaches and media.

Campbell returned to the poll at No. 10 after posting wins over Nanakuli and Mililani.

Pearl City lost to Mililani and Aiea, and dropped from the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Mar. 13, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (7) (7-3, 2-1 ILH) 95 3

> def. No. 1 Kamehameha 1-0, Tuesday

> def. No. 9 Punahou 3-2, Thursday, CORP

> lost at No. 2 Mid-Pacific 7-6, Saturday

> next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Saturday, 9 a.m., Ala Wai

2. ‘Iolani (2) (10-3, 2-1 ILH) 86 4

> lost to No. 9 Punahou 3-2, Tuesday

> def. Damien 10-1, Thursday

> def. No. 1 Kamehameha 10-4, Saturday

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Thursday, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Saturday, 9 a.m.

3. Kamehameha (7-3-1, 1-2 ILH) 69 1

> lost to No. 3 Saint Louis 1-0, Tuesday

> won at No. 2 Mid-Pacific 2-0, Thursday

> lost at No. 4 ‘Iolani 10-4, Saturday

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Damien, Thursday, 3:30 p.m., Goeas Field

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Saturday, 9 a.m., CORP

4. (tie) (1) Maui (5-1, 0-0 MIL) 67 5

> next: bye

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Mar. 23, Mar. 24, Mar. 25)

4. (tie) Mid-Pacific (11-3, 1-2 ILH) 67 2

> lost to Maryknoll 3-1, Tuesday

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha 2-0, Thursday

> def. No. 3 Saint Louis 7-6, Saturday

> next: vs. Damien, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., CORP

> next: vs. Punahou, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

> next: at ‘Iolani, Saturday, 9 a.m.

6. Waiakea (2-3, 0-0 BIIF) 40 6-t

> vs. Kohala, Friday

> next: vs. Hilo, Wednesday, 6 p.m., Wong Stadium

7. Baldwin (1-6-1, 0-0 MIL) 25 8

> bye

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Thursday

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Friday

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Saturday

8. Maryknoll (6-4, 1-1 ILH) 22 NR

> won at No. 2 Mid-Pacific 3-1, Tuesday

> lost to Pac-Five 6-5, Thursday

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., Goeas Field

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, 9 a.m., CORP

9. Punahou (5-4, 1-2 ILH) 20 9

> def. No. 4 ‘Iolani 3-2, Tuesday

> lost to No. 3 Saint Louis 3-2, Thursday

> lost to Pac-Five 5-4, Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., Goeas Field

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

> next: vs. Damien, Saturday, noon, Ala Wai

10. Campbell (5-4, 2-0 OIA) 16 NR

> def. Nanakuli 1-0, Wednesday

> def. No. 10 Mililani 5-4, Thursday

> next: at Pearl City, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

> next: at Aiea, Saturday, 11 a.m.

No longer in Top 10: Pearl City (No. 6-t), Mililani (No. 10).