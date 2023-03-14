comscore Waianae vaults to No. 1 spot in softball top 10 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Waianae vaults to No. 1 spot in softball top 10

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

With wins over Leilehua and Kapolei, Waianae collected 10 of 12 first-place votes and is the new No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 this week. Read more

