Waianae vaults to No. 1 spot in softball top 10

With wins over Leilehua and Kapolei, Waianae collected 10 of 12 first-place votes and is the new No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 this week.

The Seariders are 3-0 in the OIA West (7-0-1 overall) after the 16-3 win at Leilehua and a 9-3 victory over Kapolei.

Waianae will visit Pearl City today and No. 2 Campbell on Saturday.

Campbell is the only team to put a blemish on Waianae’s ledger so far. The Seariders and Sabers played to a 3-all tie at the Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Classic on Feb. 19.

‘Iolani moved up a notch to No. 3 after a 9-1 win over Punahou and an 11-1 TKO win over Maryknoll. Those wins negated a 12-7 loss to Kamehameha earlier in the week. ‘Iolani received one first-place vote. Kamehameha also got a first-place vote.

Maryknoll slipped from. No. 1 to No. 4.

Kaiser routed Kaimuki and landed at No. 10, its first appearance in the poll this season.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Mar.13, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Waianae (10) (7-0-1, 3-0 OIA) 115 2

> won at Leilehua 16-3, Tuesday

> def. Kapolei 9-3, Saturday

> next: at Pearl City, Tuesday

> next: at Campbell, Saturday

2. Campbell (6-0-2, 3-0 OIA) 100 3

> def. vs. Pearl City 8-1, Tuesday

> next: vs. Waianae, Saturday

3. ‘Iolani (1) (7-2-1, 3-1 ILH) 92 4-t

> lost at No. 7 Kamehameha 12-7, Wednesday

> def. No. 6 Punahou 9-1, Thursday

> def. No. 1 Maryknoll 11-1, 5 inn, Saturday

> next: at Punahou, Saturday

4. Maryknoll (7-3, 2-1 ILH) 90 1

> won at Mid-Pacific 13-0, Wednesday

> lost to No. 4-t ‘Iolani 11-1, 5 inn, Saturday

> next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday

> next: at Kamehameha, Saturday

5. Mililani (10-1-1, 1-1 OIA) 63 4-t

> bye

> next: at Leilehua, Thursday

> next: vs. Kapolei, Saturday

6. Kamehameha (1) (8-2-2, 1-2 ILH) 60 7

> def. No. 4-t ‘Iolani 12-7, Wednesday

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Wednesday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Saturday

7. Punahou (9-7, 2-1 ILH) 49 6

> lost to No. 4-t ‘Iolani 9-1, Thursday

> def. Mid-Pacific 14-8, Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Wednesday

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday

8. Kalani (10-5-1, 3-0 OIA) 31 8

> def. Kaimuki 20-4, Tuesday

> won at Kailua 18-0, 5 inn, Saturday

> next: vs. Kaiser, Saturday

9. Kapolei (5-5, 1-2 OIA) 19 10

> lost at No. 2 Waianae 9-3, Saturday

> next: vs. Mililani, Saturday

10. Kaiser (10-5-2, 3-0 OIA) 12 NR

> won at Kaimuki 22-0, 4 inn, Saturday

> next: at Moanalua, Tuesday

> next: vs. Kalani, Saturday

No longer in Top 10: Baldwin (No. 9)