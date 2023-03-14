Hawaii Prep World | Sports Waianae vaults to No. 1 spot in softball top 10 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With wins over Leilehua and Kapolei, Waianae collected 10 of 12 first-place votes and is the new No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 this week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With wins over Leilehua and Kapolei, Waianae collected 10 of 12 first-place votes and is the new No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 this week. The Seariders are 3-0 in the OIA West (7-0-1 overall) after the 16-3 win at Leilehua and a 9-3 victory over Kapolei. Waianae will visit Pearl City today and No. 2 Campbell on Saturday. Campbell is the only team to put a blemish on Waianae’s ledger so far. The Seariders and Sabers played to a 3-all tie at the Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Classic on Feb. 19. ‘Iolani moved up a notch to No. 3 after a 9-1 win over Punahou and an 11-1 TKO win over Maryknoll. Those wins negated a 12-7 loss to Kamehameha earlier in the week. ‘Iolani received one first-place vote. Kamehameha also got a first-place vote. Maryknoll slipped from. No. 1 to No. 4. Kaiser routed Kaimuki and landed at No. 10, its first appearance in the poll this season. Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Mar.13, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Waianae (10) (7-0-1, 3-0 OIA) 115 2 > won at Leilehua 16-3, Tuesday > def. Kapolei 9-3, Saturday > next: at Pearl City, Tuesday > next: at Campbell, Saturday 2. Campbell (6-0-2, 3-0 OIA) 100 3 > def. vs. Pearl City 8-1, Tuesday > next: vs. Waianae, Saturday 3. ‘Iolani (1) (7-2-1, 3-1 ILH) 92 4-t > lost at No. 7 Kamehameha 12-7, Wednesday > def. No. 6 Punahou 9-1, Thursday > def. No. 1 Maryknoll 11-1, 5 inn, Saturday > next: at Punahou, Saturday 4. Maryknoll (7-3, 2-1 ILH) 90 1 > won at Mid-Pacific 13-0, Wednesday > lost to No. 4-t ‘Iolani 11-1, 5 inn, Saturday > next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday > next: at Kamehameha, Saturday 5. Mililani (10-1-1, 1-1 OIA) 63 4-t > bye > next: at Leilehua, Thursday > next: vs. Kapolei, Saturday 6. Kamehameha (1) (8-2-2, 1-2 ILH) 60 7 > def. No. 4-t ‘Iolani 12-7, Wednesday > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Wednesday > next: vs. Maryknoll, Saturday 7. Punahou (9-7, 2-1 ILH) 49 6 > lost to No. 4-t ‘Iolani 9-1, Thursday > def. Mid-Pacific 14-8, Saturday > next: vs. Maryknoll, Wednesday > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday 8. Kalani (10-5-1, 3-0 OIA) 31 8 > def. Kaimuki 20-4, Tuesday > won at Kailua 18-0, 5 inn, Saturday > next: vs. Kaiser, Saturday 9. Kapolei (5-5, 1-2 OIA) 19 10 > lost at No. 2 Waianae 9-3, Saturday > next: vs. Mililani, Saturday 10. Kaiser (10-5-2, 3-0 OIA) 12 NR > won at Kaimuki 22-0, 4 inn, Saturday > next: at Moanalua, Tuesday > next: vs. Kalani, Saturday No longer in Top 10: Baldwin (No. 9) Also received votes: Maui 9, Moanalua 6, Baldwin 5, Leilehua 5, Waimea 4. Previous Story Scoreboard - March 13, 2023 Next Story Television and radio – March 14, 2023