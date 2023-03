Scoreboard – March 14, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Nebraska vs. Hawaii, 9 a.m.; Texas vs. Hawaii, 6:30 p.m. Matches at UH’s Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Niagara vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Emporia State (Kan.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

PacWest: doubleheader, Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five vs. Damien at Sand Island Field No. 4; Punahou at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kaiser at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Castle; Kailua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field; Waianae at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Aiea; Farrington at Waialua; McKinley at Radford. Games at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Hawaii Baptist. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Punahou II at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Campbell at Nanakuli; Mililani at Radford; Waialua at Pearl City; Waipahu at Waianae; Leilehua at Aiea. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Castle at Kaiser; Farrington vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field; Kalani at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Pearl City; Aiea at Nanakuli; Leilehua at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Emporia State (Kan.) vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity I: Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at Hauula Playground field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Hawaii Baptist. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Punahou II at Hanalani, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kalani at McKinley; Anuenue at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; Farrington at Castle; Kailua at Kaimuki. First matches start at 5 p.m.

OIA West boys: Pearl City at Waipahu. First match starts at 5 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH

Varsity Girls

‘Iolani 5, Kamehameha 0

OIA

Varsity Boys

Moanalua 5, Kalani 0

Varsity Girls

Moanalua 3, kalani 2

Volleyball

College meN

NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Hawai’i (14) 322 17-1 1

2. Penn State (8) 307 17-2 3

3. UCLA 294 19-2 2

4. Long Beach State 262 11-2 4

5. Grand Canyon 243 18-1 5

6. UC Irvine 215 12-6 6

7. Pepperdine 196 12-8 7

8. BYU 171 12-6 8

9. Loyola-Chicago 165 16-2 9

10. Stanford 109 9-8 12

11. Southern California 101 8-9 10

T-12. Ball State 91 11-7 11

T-12. CSUN 91 12-5 13

14. Charleston 48 17-1 14

15. Ohio State 19 11-8 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Lindenwood 7

OIA

Varsity Boys

Castle def. Kaimuki 25-10, 25-14, 25-12

ILH

Junior Varsity Boys

Punahou (B) def. Saint Louis 25-11, 25-17

Hawaii Baptist def. Punahou (G) 24-26, 25-14, 25-14

Mid-Pacific def. Maryknoll 25-12, 25-11

`Iolani (B) def. `Iolani (R) 25-22, 22-25,

25-19

Pigeon Racing

Hawaii Flyers

March 4

From Kahului, Maui to Oahu

MILES MPH

1. Sidney Lum 92.294 67.01

2. Dennis Tavares 93.062 66.54

3. Allan Komatsu 86.073 63.81

4. Jay Alameida 91.941 62.82

5. Bert Toyooka 95.086 62.22

Saturday

From Makawao, Maui to Oahu

MILES MPH

1. Sidney Lum 103.102 47.03

2. Dennis Tavares 103.961 46.96

3. Bert Toyooka 105.966 46.92

4. George Contento 99.794 45.98

5. Jay Alameida 102.845 44.92