UConn takes baseball finale vs. Hawaii, wins series
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
UConn first baseman Ben Huber extended for a catch but came up empty, allowing UH’s Jared Quandt to reach in the second innning in the second inning of Monday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree