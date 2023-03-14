comscore UConn takes baseball finale vs. Hawaii, wins series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UConn takes baseball finale vs. Hawaii, wins series

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UConn first baseman Ben Huber extended for a catch but came up empty, allowing UH's Jared Quandt to reach in the second innning in the second inning of Monday's game at Les Murakami Stadium.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    UConn first baseman Ben Huber extended for a catch but came up empty, allowing UH’s Jared Quandt to reach in the second innning in the second inning of Monday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.

Spurred by a six-run third inning, the UConn baseball team cruised to Monday night’s 9-2 victory over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

