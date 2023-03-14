comscore UH still No. 1 despite loss; Mouchlias honored | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH still No. 1 despite loss; Mouchlias honored

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias (11) claps after Hawaii beat UCLA in a men’s NCAA volleyball game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at SimpliFi Arena in Honolulu. Hawaii won in four sets.

Hawaii’s first loss of the season didn’t cost the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team the top spot in the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll. Read more

