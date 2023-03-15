Honolulu City Council passes bill designating gun-free areas

The Honolulu City Council today passed Bill 57, prohibiting the public carry of firearms in “sensitive places” including schools and child care facilities, hospitals and election polling places.

Bill 57 was introduced following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June striking down a New York law requiring concealed carry applicants to show “proper cause” to carry a handgun in public. As a result of the decision, county police departments in Hawaii had to establish procedures to provide concealed carry permits to the public.

“Hawaii historically has had low rates of gun violence, and we need to keep it that way,” said Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, chair of the Committee on Executive Matters and Legal Affairs, in a news release.

The 13 sensitive places designated in Bill 57 also include city-owned buildings; state and federal buildings; public parks; shelters, including homeless and domestic violence shelters; places frequented by children, including the Waikiki Aquarium; public transit; businesses that serve alcohol; large public gatherings, including protests; concert venues and cannabis dispensaries.

Bill 57 also requires that in any interaction with a law enforcement officer, anyone carrying a firearm must inform the officer they are carrying a gun and present their firearm license.

If signed by Mayor Rick Blangiardi, the bill will take effect May 1.