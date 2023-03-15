comscore Letter: Putin wants to be new czar of Imperial Russia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Putin wants to be new czar of Imperial Russia

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

By calling any of the former Soviet Socialist Republics (SSRs) a breakaway region, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to pull a fast one over on the world, as he is fairly certain most in the West are not at all familiar with the history of that part of the world. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Economic cost of 3 years of COVID-19

Scroll Up