Letter: Putin wants to be new czar of Imperial Russia

By calling any of the former Soviet Socialist Republics (SSRs) a breakaway region, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to pull a fast one over on the world, as he is fairly certain most in the West are not at all familiar with the history of that part of the world.

Each of the SSRs had to have been a sovereign nation to have been annexed, many of them against their will. That meant none of the other 14, including Ukraine, were a part of Russia.

The Chechen-Ingush would have liked to break away, but it had oil, so Moscow won’t permit it, as it is a part of Russia. Just because a sovereign nation was part of the former Soviet Union means little to nothing.

Putin just wants to be the czar of Imperial Russia.

Dave Kisor

Pahoa, Hawaii island

