Letter: Teach creationism along with theory of evolution

With our federal and state-controlled education system, advocating for biblical creation to be taught in public schools is challenging.

Whether identifying as a Darwin evolutionist or God-made creationist, beliefs on the origin of life require faith either way. Both positions have insufficient scientific evidence to affirm definitively their positions. Therefore, it is reasonable to offer both worldviews in public education.

Show the similarities between the different accounts. Remarkably, many of the concepts are compatible. Taught equally, as viable possibilities, children can decide for themselves if they want to believe their origins are a cosmic unplanned event with apes as ancestors, or created with purpose in the image of God.

Teach a biblical viewpoint and the Hawaiian creation chant to perpetuate culture, honor Hawaii’s ancestors and preserve the Christian heritage.

Foster learning by addressing comprehensively the “In the beginning … ” options. Hawaii’s public schools are an appropriate place to initiate creation- enhanced curricula.

Michele Lincoln

Lahaina

