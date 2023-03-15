comscore Off The News: A major new drydock at Pearl Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: A major new drydock at Pearl Harbor

  • Today
  • Updated 7:34 p.m.

The sometimes love-hate relationship between Hawaii and the U.S. military just got some love, in the form of a $2.8 billion task order to build a new shipyard drydock. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Clearing up felony charges law

Scroll Up