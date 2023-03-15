Editorial | Off the News Off The News: A major new drydock at Pearl Harbor Today Updated 7:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The sometimes love-hate relationship between Hawaii and the U.S. military just got some love, in the form of a $2.8 billion task order to build a new shipyard drydock. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The sometimes love-hate relationship between Hawaii and the U.S. military just got some love, in the form of a $2.8 billion task order to build a new shipyard drydock. The Navy’s contract to joint venture Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion JV will be for a new Dry Dock 5, a five-year project to replace Dry Dock 3 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. It’s part of the U.S. $21 billion Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, which aims to upgrade shipyards over 20 years, focused on infrastructure to support nuclear-powered subs and warships. Pearl Harbor shipyard is a key logistics hub for the Navy in the Pacific, and Hawaii’s top industrial employer with 6,000-plus employees. This project will float many boats. Previous Story Off The News: Clearing up felony charges law