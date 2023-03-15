comscore Editorial: Mayor unpacks ambitious agenda | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Mayor unpacks ambitious agenda

  • Today
  • Updated 7:40 p.m.

It’s past halftime into his first term as Honolulu’s mayor, and Rick Blangiardi, the former sports coach and broadcast executive, is finally articulating and accelerating a dynamic gameplan for tackling Oahu’s most entrenched problems. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: Economic cost of 3 years of COVID-19

Scroll Up