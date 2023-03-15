FHB, Bankoh named top banks by Forbes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank and Bank of Hawaii have been ranked by Forbes magazine among “America’s Best Banks.”

First Hawaiian was listed 49th overall and was the top-rated Hawaii bank for the second year in a row. Bankoh was close behind in the 2023 rankings in 52nd place.

“To once again be Hawaii’s top ranked bank in the Forbes’ Best Banks in America list is a great way to celebrate our 165 years of service to Hawaii,” First Hawaiian Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison said in a statement. “This back-to-back recognition is because of our people. I would like to thank our dedicated employees for all their hard work as well as our loyal customers for placing their trust in us.”

First Hawaiian finished 2022 with $24.6 billion in assets, total deposits of $21.7 billion and full-year net income of $265.7 million.

Bankoh finished 2022 with $23.6 billion in assets, total deposits of $20.6 billion and full-year net income of $225.8 million.

Forbes’ 14th annual “America’s Best Banks” list looks at growth, credit quality and profitability in the 12 months through Sept. 30 to rank the 100 largest (by assets) publicly traded banks and thrifts from best to worst.

The full Forbes list is available at bit.ly/3TiE1oi.