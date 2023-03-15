Hawaii bill would name limu kala as state seaweed
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
KIM MOA / COURTESY KUA
Limu kala is critical to healthy reef life and has healing properties, according to nonprofit Kua‘aina Ulu ‘Auamo.
