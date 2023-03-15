Hawaii bill would name limu kala as state seaweed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Limu kala, a type of seaweed that is endemic to Hawaii, would become the state limu if House Bill 819 is passed.

The presence of limu kala is an indicator of the health of its ahupuaa, or surroundings in which it is found, according to language in the bill. It’s also an important food source, contains healing properties, is critical to healthy reef life and has Native Hawaiian cultural significance.

“A state limu acknowledges Hawaiian culture and its importance in our state,” said state Rep. Kristin Kahaloa (D, Honaunau- Napoopoo-Captain Cook-Kealakekua­-Keauhou-Holualoa-Kailua-­Kona), who introduced the bill. “We know that people all over the world know about our state fish, and you can even find shirts with it. … Designating a state limu is important because it will create the opportunity for more education and awareness,” she said in a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Kahaloa wrote that she introduced HB 819 at the prompting of Kua‘aina Ulu ‘Auamo, or KUA, a nonprofit that says it is working to empower grassroots organizations to protect, restore and care for Hawaii’s environment and its natural and cultural resources.

HB 819 was also introduced about one year after former Gov. David Ige signed a proclamation declaring 2022 the Year of the Limu.

There are four endemic species of limu kala throughout the state, and they often appear seasonally, in intertidal and subtidal habitats, according to the bill. It is a food source for both humans and herbivorous fish; is rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber; and is used in Native Hawaiian cultural ceremonies such as hooponopono (conflict resolution).

“The limu will either be eaten by those who want to move on and release that pilikia (problem),” said Malia Heimuli, Limu Hui coordinator at KUA, “(or) some people will actually make a lei of limu kala and they’ll walk out into the ocean, all the way until the limu floats up off their heads and is released into the ocean. And then that means that it’s forgiven.”

However, the abundance of the general limu population has declined due to a decrease in groundwater that flows along the shoreline, Heimuli said. The decline correlates with a decline in the fish population throughout the state.

“If we focus on awareness of one of our important limu (limu kala), we believe that there’ll be a lot more widespread awareness about the importance of limu in general to our marine ecosystems,” Heimuli said.

Prior to its first hearing, the bill drew 23 written testimonials of support, one of which came from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Many wrote they wished for the plant to receive more recognition for its many uses and cultural significance, a point on which Heimuli agreed.

“We’re not seeing a lot of younger generations knowing about limu as this important resource that we have here in the islands,” she said. “I just hope that if people are supportive of this bill, that they can see the value in this awareness piece of it.”

Heimuli recommends that those interested in helping the revitalization of limu growth to look into ways they can care for their coastlines. Options include working with organizations that remove invasive limu species, or planting native tree species, which are excellent at transferring water into aquifers that feed into the ocean.

HB 819 passed its second reading in the House Committee on Culture, Arts and International Affairs on Feb. 17 and is scheduled to be heard Thursday in the Senate committees on transportation and culture and the arts.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues and communities.