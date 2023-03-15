comscore Hawaii bill would name limu kala as state seaweed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii bill would name limu kala as state seaweed

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • KIM MOA / COURTESY KUA Limu kala is critical to healthy reef life and has healing properties, according to nonprofit Kua‘aina Ulu ‘Auamo.

    Limu kala is critical to healthy reef life and has healing properties, according to nonprofit Kua‘aina Ulu ‘Auamo.

Limu kala, a type of seaweed that is endemic to Hawaii, would become the state limu if House Bill 819 is passed. Read more

