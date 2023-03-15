comscore Mayor Blangiardi vows to address city’s ‘wicked problems’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mayor Blangiardi vows to address city’s ‘wicked problems’

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM During his State of the City address on Tuesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced plans for several workforce housing projects along the rail line, which is now scheduled to start service in July from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium. Blangiardi acknowledged the audience at the end of his speech.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the audience applauded at the end of the mayor’s address.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi praised Luke Shepardson, left, North Shore Ocean Safety lifeguard and winner of this year’s Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, in his speech, saying that “the only thing more awe-­inspiring than what Luke accomplished in 50-foot surf at The Eddie might be his willingness to rush into those same waves to rescue those whose lives are in danger.”

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered his third State of the City address Tuesday at the city’s Mission Memorial Auditorium.

During his third State of the City address, Mayor Rick Blangiardi vowed Tuesday to address some of Oahu’s most intractable “wicked problems” by easing homelessness, reducing traffic through better-coordinated signal lights and overhauling the city’s troubled Department of Planning and Permitting. Read more

