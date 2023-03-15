comscore Probation sought for ex-U.S. worker in $35,000 theft case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Probation sought for ex-U.S. worker in $35,000 theft case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

Probation should be the sentence for a former U.S. Department of Interior Fish and Wildlife employee who pleaded guilty to theft of government money and property in connection with $35,000 in personal purchases charged to a government credit card over a four-year period, his attorney argued. Read more

