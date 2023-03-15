comscore Dave Reardon: Students provide input in UH’s AD search | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Students provide input in UH’s AD search

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.

The deadline to get your application in for “best consideration” to become the University of Hawaii’s next athletic director was Friday. Read more

Previous Story
UConn takes baseball finale vs. Hawaii, wins series
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 15, 2023

Scroll Up