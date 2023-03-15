comscore Rain shortens UH softball win over Niagara | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Rain shortens UH softball win over Niagara

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii pitchers Key-annah Campbell-Pua and Brianna Lopez combined to hold off Niagara and the Rainbow Wahine softball team closed its nonconference schedule with a 2-1 rain-shortened win on Tuesday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

