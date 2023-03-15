Rain shortens UH softball win over Niagara

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii pitchers Key-annah Campbell-Pua and Brianna Lopez combined to hold off Niagara and the Rainbow Wahine softball team closed its nonconference schedule with a 2-1 rain-shortened win on Tuesday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

UH shortstop Xiao Gin drove in Maycen Gibbs with a triple down the left-field line, then scored on a wild pitch to give the Wahine a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Niagara third baseman Hannah Mingle delivered a two-out RBI single in the top of the fourth. Lopez relieved Campbell-Pua and protected the lead into the sixth inning. The game was called with one out in the bottom of the sixth due to heavy rain in Manoa.

The Rainbow Wahine (17-9) picked up their third win over the Purple Eagles (2-15) over the last two weeks. UH opens the Big West schedule with a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday at RWSS.

BeachBows sweep Cornhuskers, Longhorns

The ninth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team swept Nebraska and Texas on Tuesday in the BeachBows’ first appearances of the season at the Ching Complex on campus.

A day after earning the Big West Pairs Team of the Week, Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle swept Nebraska’s Ally Batenhorst and Bergen Reilly 21-11, 21-19 on the No. 1 court in UH’s morning match. The No. 3 court went to a third set and UH’s Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo rallied past Merritt Beason and Harper Murray 17-21, 21-15, 15-7.

The BeachBows returned in the evening to take on Texas and Van Sickle and Glagau completed UH’s second 5-0 win of the day with a 21-16, 21-9 win over Kamehameha alums Keonilei Akana and Devin Kahahawai. UH’s Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner pulled out a 21-18, 19-21, 15-12 win over Molly Phillips and Madisen Skinner on the No. 2 court.