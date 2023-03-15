comscore Punahou alum Emma Ng Pack overcomes setbacks to qualify for diving championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Punahou alum Emma Ng Pack overcomes setbacks to qualify for diving championships

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • COURTESY CMS ATHLETICS Emma Ng Pack

    COURTESY CMS ATHLETICS

    Emma Ng Pack

  • COURTESY CMS ATHLETICS Emma Ng Pack qualified for the NCAA Division III championships by winning the 3-meter dive at the regionals last month.

    COURTESY CMS ATHLETICS

    Emma Ng Pack qualified for the NCAA Division III championships by winning the 3-meter dive at the regionals last month.

Emma Ng Pack got her first look at the pool inside the Greensboro Aquatics Center in North Carolina on Tuesday and took a moment to let it all sink in. Read more

Previous Story
UConn takes baseball finale vs. Hawaii, wins series
Next Story
Scoreboard – March 15, 2023

Scroll Up