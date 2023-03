Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kainoa Wade drilled 21 kills as Kamehameha swept ‘Iolani 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in ILH play.

The visiting Warriors, now 3-0, also got eight kills from Heston Cabinian and four from middle Poukihi Awai. It was a gritty effort by the Raiders, who limited Wade to a .235 hitting percentage. The visitors got 29 assists from Brayden Van Kuren and stellar back-row play from Harryzen Soares (14 digs) and Chance Law (13 digs).

The Raiders (1-2) led the third set 10-2 before the Warriors roared back.

“We took care of business tonight. We tried to take of it from the jump and not let them get any momentum. Third set, a little hiccups, but we got the job done,” said Wade, a 6-foot-8 sophomore opposite.

Coach Sava Agpoon was stoked about the play of Law, a senior outside hitter and defensive specialist who did not play offseason club volleyball.

“Chance focused on academics (in the offseason). I was a little worried about him, but he picked up the skill right back,” Agpoon said.

Law said: “Every day in practices, I keep getting digs. I’m a good passer. That’s why I play back row, mostly. For one year, I played for Pure Aloha (club) and he was my coach. He taught me well. Throughout the year, I’ve been putting in the work, going into the gym. I credit most of my playing to my parents. We’ve been going to clinics and practices in the parks, even in our back yard, where we’ve been practicing hitting, passing and defense.”

The Warriors could have had a letdown on the road.

“They stepped up. I love it. They’re being more terminal, and always trying to improve on passing,” Agpoon said. “That’s how ‘Iolani got that big run. Passing is crucial.”

Agpoon and his staff are keen about keeping their team sharp.

“Oh man, I love the support that I’m getting from the athletic directors. They want to make sure that these boys aren’t getting complacent,” he said. “We do some things with the ADs to make sure we have our eyes on the prize.”