No. 1 Saint Louis gets tricky | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 1 Saint Louis gets tricky

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jacob Villacorte allowed just one run in 52⁄3 innings as No. 1 Saint Louis escaped with a 4-1 win over No. 2 ‘Iolani on Tuesday afternoon. Read more

