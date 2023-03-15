No. 1 Saint Louis gets tricky

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jacob Villacorte allowed just one run in 52⁄3 innings as No. 1 Saint Louis escaped with a 4-1 win over No. 2 ‘Iolani on Tuesday afternoon.

The ILH showdown featured a successful hidden- ball trick by the visiting Crusaders and a spectacular diving catch by left fielder Kolby Gushiken on a potential two-run home run by Kaimana Lau Kong to end the game. Gushiken made the catch as he fell over the temporary, softball-style outfield fence. He then threw the ball back to the infield, where Saint Louis completed a double play.

“That was an incredible catch. What a play,” Saint Louis coach George Gusman said. “We practice a lot of that stuff, balls over our head. He went back like we practice. Mana Lau Kong hit the heck out of that ball. We’re just fortunate we were able to make that play.”

Gushiken has come up with a number of big plays already this season.

“I knew he was going to hit it far. I was expecting something to me. Off the bat, I couldn’t really see it. It was kind of dark and the buildings behind,” Gushiken said. “Once I saw it I started running back. I remember my coach said this fence is not going to hurt me, so I ran into it. Sacrificed my body.”

‘Iolani coaches questioned the game-ending call. Video showed that baserunner Bruin Agbayani had tagged up at second base before advancing to third. In addition, Gushiken made the throw from beyond the left-field fence, technically a no-no. The throw went to second base and Agbayani, who was standing on third base, was ruled out.

“I thought we played well. Hat’s off to Saint Louis. They got the timely hits. Jacob did a great job. Sean (Yamaguchi) came in, did his job,” ‘Iolani coach Kurt Miyahira said. “Who was the left fielder? That’s one of the best catches you’ll see, I feel like. I’m proud of our kids and the way they played today. We get to do it again Thursday.”

Shortstop Sean Yamaguchi pitched 11⁄3 innings for the save. ‘Iolani starting pitcher Trent Ihle went five innings, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out one, walked four and hit one batter.

“Our coaches had faith in me. ‘Iolani’s been hitting the ball well,” Yamaguchi said. “I just had to do my job, throw strikes and thankfully my defense had my back. Kolby Gushiken has been the guy right now for us.”

‘Iolani had a chance to score in the bottom of the second inning when Cole Yonamine doubled with one out. Cadence Ueyama singled, but Saint Louis right fielder Ryder Okimoto’s one-hop throw home nailed Yonamine at home plate.

In the top of the fourth, Chance Kulhmann led off with a single and scored on a two-out double by Shannon Fee, but Fee was ruled out for not touching first base. That negated what would have been the game’s first run.

Then, in the bottom of the fourth, Yonamine led off with a walk and later advanced to second base with two outs. With Brock Makishima at the plate, Yamaguchi was at shortstop and applied the tag on a surprised Yonamine on the hidden-ball trick.

Saint Louis punched across the first run of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Gushiken singled with one out, stole second base, and Tanner Chun walked. Yamaguchi’s single up the middle plated Gushiken for a 1-0 Crusaders lead against ‘Iolani starter Trent Ihle.

With Saint Louis ahead 2-0, Yonamine walked with two outs and Ueyama reached base when Yamaguchi, still at shortstop, went to his right for a hot grounder, then slipped on the wet soil. With Villacorte at 101 pitches, he moved to catcher and was replaced by Yamaguchi.

Rylen Miyasaki went after the first pitch and lined a double to left, scoring Yonamine to cut the margin to one run. Yamaguchi then retired Makishima on a grounder to end the threat.

The Crusaders added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Yamaguchi walked and with one out, Kulhmann doubled. Villacorte drew a walk to load the bases against Brandon Wada, ‘Iolani’s fourth pitcher.

Fee got jammed on a 3-2 inside fastball for a bloop single to left, scoring Yamaguchi and pinch runner Micah Werts for a 4-1 lead.

“I thought I got completely jammed,” Fee said.

It was a wild afternoon for Fee, a sophomore.

“I thought I stepped on the base. I”m pretty sure I did. It is what it is,” the 6-foot-2 first baseman said. “I got my opportunity today. I feel good. I feel happy about all the hard work we’ve been putting in. I love playing with these guys.”

At ‘Iolani

Saint Louis (8-3, 3-1 ILH) 000 011 2 — 4 7 1

‘Iolani (10-4, 2-2 ILH) 000 001 0 — 1 7 1

Jacob Villacorte, Sean Yamaguchi (6) and Ezekiel Ribuca, Villacorte (7). Trent Ihle, Matthew Kaneshiro (6), Nakoa Siu (6), Brandon Wada (7) and Brock Makishima. W—Villacorte. Sv—Yamaguchi. L—Ihle.