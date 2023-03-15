Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 15, 2023 Today Updated 9:49 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL OIA East: Castle at Kaiser; Farrington vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field; Kalani at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Campbell at Pearl City; Aiea at Nanakuli; Leilehua at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Emporia State (Kan.) vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. ILH Varsity I: Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. at McKinley. OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at Hauula Playground field. VOLLEYBALL OIA East boys: Kalani at McKinley; Anuenue at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; Farrington at Castle; Kailua at Kaimuki. First matches start at 5 p.m. OIA West boys: Pearl City at Waipahu. First match starts at 5 p.m. THURSDAY BASEBALL ILH: Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1; Kamehameha vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field. SOFTBALL College: doubleheader, Emporia State (Kan.) vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity III boys: Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission. OIA East boys: Kahuku at Kaiser. First match starts at 5 p.m. OIA West boys: Waianae at Leilehua; Radford at Waialua; Kapolei at Campbell. First matches start at 5 p.m. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. BASEBALL ILH Tuesday At Ala Wai Field Kamehameha 2, Pac-Five 1. W—Alakai Kiakona. L—Kala‘i Kame‘enui-Becker. S—Blade Paragas. Leading hitter—KS: Elijah Ickes 2-2. At ‘Iolani Saint Louis 4, ‘Iolani 1. W—Jacob Villacorte. L—Trent Ihle. S—Sean Yamaguchi. Leading hitters—StL: Chance Kulhman 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Kolby Gushiken 2-4; Shannon Fee 2 RBIs. Iol: Bruin Agbayani 2-3; Rylen Miyasaki 2-3, 2b; Cole Yonamine 2b; Travis Ujimori 2b. At Goeas Field Maryknoll 2, Punahou 1, 8 inn. W—Kory Chu. L—Stryker Scales. Leading hitters—Mary: Noah Bernal 2-4; Chu 3-4, 2b. Pun: Nolan Souza 3-4, 2b, 3b. SOFTBALL ILH Varsity II At Sand Island Field Pac-Five 9, Damien 0. W—Elyse Yoshioka. L—Shelby Baguio. Leading hitters—P5: Kaiya Tom 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kylie Oshita 2b, 3 runs; Milan Ah Yat 2-5, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Yoshioka 2-3, 2 RBIs; Rylee Abeshima 2 runs; Chloe 2b. DMS: Ry Townsend 2-3. At Kamehameha Punahou 15, Kamehameha 10. W—Chase Mokiao. L—Naleonahenahemaikalani. Kelley. Leading hitters—Pun: Kamalani Brash-Kaneshiro 2 runs; Lelei Kimsel 3 runs; Tiffanie Chang 3 RBIs; Li‘i Brown 2-5, 2b, 4 RBIs; Halle Sele 2-4; Kalena Lee 2-3, 2 runs; Keira Muraoka 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sophia Bovin 2 runs. KS: Heather Nakatsukasa 2-4, HR, 2 runs; Isis Pili 2-4, 2 runs; Anaya Alameida 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jade Kiyan 2-4; Alisiya Medeiros 2-3, 2b; Kiana Aga 2b. OIA East Tuesday At Moanalua Moanalua 14, Kaiser 4, 5 inn. W—Kayla Mashino. L—Keira Uegawachi. Leading hitters—Moan: Kara Miyoshi 3-4, 2 runs, RBIs; Hunter Jackson 2-3, 3 runs; Maila Taga 2 runs; Kamryn Miyataki 2-3, 2 RBIs; Taryn Kimura 2 runs; Tori Villarmia 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Eva Kameoka 2 RBIs; Emily Tome 2b. Kais: Amai Hanta 2-3, HR; K. Ifuku HR, 2 RBIs. OIA West Tuesday At Pearl City Waianae 12, Pearl City 0, 5 inn. W—Jerzie Liana. L—Grace Kikuchi. Leading hitters—Wain: Liana 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 runs; Teizsha Kaopuiki 2 runs; Moani Ioane 2-4, 2 runs; Jerrell Oriana Mailo 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Chancie-Lynn Kelley 2 runs; Kehaulani Tambaoan-Kaeo 3-4, 2 2bs, 4 RBIs; Charlee Rose Stevens 2b. OIA Division II At Aiea Aiea 18, Waipahu 2, 5 inn. W—Chrijon Peneueta. L—Avhenlee Contado. Leading hitters—Aiea: Cayleigh Naito 3 runs; Kiersten Chong 2 runs; Taja Souza 2 runs; Trinity Caporus-Santos 2 runs; Taylor Gates 2 RBIs; Sophia Kaneshiro 2-2, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. At Radford Radford 15, McKinley 2, 5 inn. W—Niueni Elisara. L—Brandie Pahia-Obra. Leading hitters—Rad: Audrey Hoffman 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Emily Anderson 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kyralee Cordeiro 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Elisara 3-3, 3b, 4 RBIs; Reese Young 2 runs; Mailana Mattos 2b, 2 runs; Sophia Avin 2b. VOLLEYBALL HIGH SCHOOL ILH Tuesday Boys Varsity I Hawaii Baptist def. Mid-Pacific 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19 Kamehameha def. 'Iolani 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 OIA West Tuesday Boys Varsity Waialua def. Pearl City 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 Leilehua def. Aiea 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 Nanakuli def. Campbell 25-21, 25-19, 25-15 Boys JV Waialua def. Pearl City 21-20, 21-18 Leilehua def. Aiea 21-18, 21-11 Nanakuli def. Campbell 21-19, 21-19 OIA East Monday Boys Varsity Roosevelt def. Kalani 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 McKinley def. Farrington 25-23, 25-27, 25-13, 27-26 Boys JV Kalani def. Roosevelt 21-14, 14-21, 15-8 McKinley def. Farrington 21-12, 21-17