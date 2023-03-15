Scoreboard – March 15, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

OIA East: Castle at Kaiser; Farrington vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field; Kalani at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Pearl City; Aiea at Nanakuli; Leilehua at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Emporia State (Kan.) vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity I: Punahou vs. Maryknoll,

4 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at Hauula Playground field.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East boys: Kalani at McKinley;

Anuenue at Moanalua; Kalaheo at

Roosevelt; Farrington at Castle; Kailua at Kaimuki. First matches start at 5 p.m.

OIA West boys: Pearl City at Waipahu. First match starts at 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 1; Kamehameha vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Emporia State (Kan.) vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity III boys: Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian

Mission.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at Kaiser. First match starts at 5 p.m.

OIA West boys: Waianae at Leilehua; Radford at Waialua; Kapolei at Campbell. First matches start at 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

ILH

Tuesday

At Ala Wai Field

Kamehameha 2, Pac-Five 1. W—Alakai Kiakona. L—Kala‘i Kame‘enui-Becker. S—Blade Paragas.

Leading hitter—KS: Elijah Ickes 2-2.

At ‘Iolani

Saint Louis 4, ‘Iolani 1. W—Jacob

Villacorte. L—Trent Ihle. S—Sean Yamaguchi.

Leading hitters—StL: Chance Kulhman 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Kolby Gushiken 2-4;

Shannon Fee 2 RBIs. Iol: Bruin Agbayani 2-3; Rylen Miyasaki 2-3, 2b; Cole Yonamine 2b; Travis Ujimori 2b.

At Goeas Field

Maryknoll 2, Punahou 1, 8 inn. W—Kory Chu. L—Stryker Scales.

Leading hitters—Mary: Noah Bernal 2-4; Chu 3-4, 2b. Pun: Nolan Souza 3-4, 2b, 3b.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Varsity II

At Sand Island Field

Pac-Five 9, Damien 0. W—Elyse Yoshioka. L—Shelby Baguio.

Leading hitters—P5: Kaiya Tom 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kylie Oshita 2b, 3 runs; Milan Ah Yat 2-5, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs;

Yoshioka 2-3, 2 RBIs; Rylee Abeshima

2 runs; Chloe 2b. DMS: Ry Townsend 2-3.

At Kamehameha

Punahou 15, Kamehameha 10.

W—Chase Mokiao. L—Naleonahenahemaikalani. Kelley.

Leading hitters—Pun: Kamalani Brash-Kaneshiro 2 runs; Lelei Kimsel 3 runs; Tiffanie Chang 3 RBIs; Li‘i Brown 2-5, 2b, 4 RBIs; Halle Sele 2-4; Kalena Lee 2-3, 2 runs; Keira Muraoka 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sophia Bovin 2 runs. KS: Heather Nakatsukasa 2-4, HR, 2 runs; Isis Pili 2-4, 2 runs; Anaya Alameida 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jade Kiyan 2-4; Alisiya Medeiros 2-3, 2b; Kiana Aga 2b.

OIA East

Tuesday

At Moanalua

Moanalua 14, Kaiser 4, 5 inn. W—Kayla Mashino. L—Keira Uegawachi.

Leading hitters—Moan: Kara Miyoshi 3-4, 2 runs, RBIs; Hunter Jackson 2-3,

3 runs; Maila Taga 2 runs; Kamryn Miyataki 2-3, 2 RBIs; Taryn Kimura 2 runs; Tori

Villarmia 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Eva Kameoka 2 RBIs; Emily Tome 2b. Kais: Amai Hanta 2-3, HR; K. Ifuku HR, 2 RBIs.

OIA West

Tuesday

At Pearl City

Waianae 12, Pearl City 0, 5 inn.

W—Jerzie Liana. L—Grace Kikuchi.

Leading hitters—Wain: Liana 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 runs; Teizsha Kaopuiki 2 runs; Moani Ioane 2-4, 2 runs; Jerrell Oriana Mailo 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Chancie-Lynn Kelley 2 runs; Kehaulani Tambaoan-Kaeo 3-4, 2 2bs, 4 RBIs; Charlee Rose Stevens 2b.

OIA Division II

At Aiea

Aiea 18, Waipahu 2, 5 inn. W—Chrijon Peneueta. L—Avhenlee Contado.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Cayleigh Naito 3 runs; Kiersten Chong 2 runs; Taja Souza 2 runs; Trinity Caporus-Santos 2 runs; Taylor Gates 2 RBIs; Sophia Kaneshiro 2-2, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

At Radford

Radford 15, McKinley 2, 5 inn.

W—Niueni Elisara. L—Brandie Pahia-Obra.

Leading hitters—Rad: Audrey Hoffman 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Emily Anderson 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kyralee Cordeiro 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Elisara 3-3, 3b, 4 RBIs; Reese Young 2 runs; Mailana

Mattos 2b, 2 runs; Sophia Avin 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Hawaii Baptist def. Mid-Pacific 25-19,

25-15, 22-25, 25-19

Kamehameha def. ‘Iolani 25-20, 25-16,

25-20

OIA West

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Waialua def. Pearl City 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Leilehua def. Aiea 20-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Nanakuli def. Campbell 25-21, 25-19,

25-15

Boys JV

Waialua def. Pearl City 21-20, 21-18

Leilehua def. Aiea 21-18, 21-11

Nanakuli def. Campbell 21-19, 21-19

OIA East

Monday

Boys Varsity

Roosevelt def. Kalani 25-23, 25-14, 25-16

McKinley def. Farrington 25-23, 25-27,

25-13, 27-26

Boys JV

Kalani def. Roosevelt 21-14, 14-21, 15-8

McKinley def. Farrington 21-12, 21-17