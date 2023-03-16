comscore Column: Protect Hawaii and our peaceful culture from tyranny of guns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Protect Hawaii and our peaceful culture from tyranny of guns

  • By Aloha McGuffie and Jay Henderson
  • Today
  • Updated 6:13 p.m.

Only one state in America has a lower gun death rate than Hawaii, thanks to our having some of the fairest and most protective gun safety laws in the country. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Mayor unpacks ambitious agenda

Scroll Up