Letter: Access to isle attractions becoming more difficult

According to the Bandelier National Monument’s website, despite a temporary suspension of fishing, the park offers numerous recreational and educational opportunities to the public. It was promoting days with free admission. Read more

It has stolen our aloha spirit. It’s quite a contrast with our Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, where access is based on race, education and one’s position in government.

Gone are the days of enjoying the Kodak Hula Show and swimming in the Natatorium. They were both free to visitors and residents.

Our visitor fee is just another step in “rebranding” Hawaii (“Bills would expand fees to access Hawaii state parks, trails,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 30).

Kevin and Susan Mulkern

Hawaii Kai

