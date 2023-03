Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Let’s root for the Blangiardi administration to make progress in its push to improve the dysfunctional Department of Planning and Permitting. The agency has begun working with three task force groups focused on three problem areas: permitting process improvements, affordable housing and the solar industry.

Also: Bill 6 now before the City Council aims to tackle the backlog of building permit applications via “self-certification” expediting, an expanded program where licensed engineers and architects will be able to self-certify their plans for permit approval. Standards, professional training and accountability would need to be baked into the rules, of course.