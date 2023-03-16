comscore Enforcement of beach closure hours starts Friday in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Enforcement of beach closure hours starts Friday in Waikiki

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Waikiki stakeholders say the closure of nearby city beaches has drawn overnight campers to Royal Hawaiian Beach. Above, people slept on the beach at Kuhio Beach Park fronting the Manoa Surfrider last month.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Waikiki stakeholders say the closure of nearby city beaches has drawn overnight campers to Royal Hawaiian Beach. Above, people slept on the beach at Kuhio Beach Park fronting the Manoa Surfrider last month.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM People slept Wednesday close to the beach near the police station in Waikiki. Beach closure hours will be enforced from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m at Royal Hawaiian Beach beginning Friday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People slept Wednesday close to the beach near the police station in Waikiki. Beach closure hours will be enforced from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m at Royal Hawaiian Beach beginning Friday.

Enforcement starts Friday for the newest Waikiki Beach early morning closure period, which went into effect earlier this month at the Royal Hawaiian Beach to address a range of problems associated with overnight campers. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jake Wilson and Liliana Ballesteros

Scroll Up