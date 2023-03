Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ala Moana Center, Hawaii has announced several management promotions:

>> Jake Wilson, former vice president and senior general manager of Ala Moana Center, has been named vice president, property management for Brookfield Properties’ retail portfolio in Hawaii, including Ala Moana Center, Ala Moana Medical Building, Ala Moana Pacific Center, Whalers Village on Maui and Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo. Wilson joined Ala Moana Center in 2020 as vice president and senior general manager, which included oversight of the Ala Moana Medical Building and Ala Moana Pacific Center operations. He has more than a decade of shopping center management experience.

>> Liliana Ballesteros, a former associate general manager, has been named property manager for Ala Moana Medical Building and Ala Moana Pacific Center. Ballesteros joined Ala Moana Center in August 2018 as the associate general manager. Before joining the center, she was a revenue manager/operations manager at Hilton Hawaiian Village Beach Resort and Spa and also worked for the city of El Paso as an airport operations manager and budget management analyst. She currently serves as deputy commander HI-078 for the Civil Air Patrol.

