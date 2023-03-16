UH Hilo’s Davies picks up pair of awards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo senior left-hander Aaron Davies was named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II West Region Pitcher of the Week. Read more

Davies, of San Pedro, Calif., pitched a combined 11 scoreless innings against Point Loma and Azusa Pacific. He allowed five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Davies also was named PacWest Pitcher of the Week, while Vulcans teammate Casey Yamauchi was voted the conference’s co-Player of the Week.

Yamauchi, a senior shortstop and Waiakea graduate, batted 12-for-27 with 11 runs, five doubles, a home run, four stolen bases and three RBIs in eight games.

Chaminade’s Takemura wins weekly honor

Chaminade catcher/third baseman Keaolani Takemura was named PacWest Softball Player of the Week.

Takemura, a Mid-Pacific graduate, batted 13-for-22 with two triples, three runs and five RBIs in series against Azusa Pacific and Baldwin Wallace.

Against Azusa Pacific, the junior set a Silverswords record by recording hits in seven consecutive at-bats.

UH’s Ilagan honored again by Big West

Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan was named the Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the eighth time in his career.

Ilagan, a senior and Farrington graduate, beat Texas Rio Grande’s Emilien Burne 6-2, 6-3, and Nevada’s Pedro Liborio, 7-6 (5), 6-1 last week in San Diego.

The 56th-ranked Ilagan is 7-3 at No. 1 singles.